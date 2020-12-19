BOURBONNAIS — Lawrence J. “Larry” Walsh, 86, of Bourbonnais, passed away peacefully Tuesday (Dec. 15, 2020) at his home, surrounded by his children.
Larry was born June 30, 1934, in Chicago, the son of Orville and Ellen (Hoover) Walsh and stepson to Doreen Walsh. He married Rita LeClaire on Nov. 24, 1956, at St. George Catholic Church.
He was a U.S. Army Veteran who served during the Korean War. Following his military career, Larry was a heavy machine operator with International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150 in Joliet.
Larry was an active parishioner of St. George Catholic Church where he was a member of the Holy Name Society and on the Parish Council. He also served on the St. George School Board.
In his spare time, he loved to golf, fish and spend time with his wife, children and grandchildren.
Surviving are his children, two sons, Tim Walsh, of Clawson, Mich., and Chris Walsh, of Bourbonnais; seven daughters, Sister Jackie Walsh, OSB, of Rock Island, Brenda Noe, of Joliet, Laura Chapa, of Downers Grove, Lisa (Rick) Nelson, of Elmhurst, Sue (Tom) Chavez, of Elmhurst, Mary (Bruce) Kato, of Austin, Texas, and Angie (John) Bradshaw, of Washington, D.C.; 13 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Rita (John) Mroz and Linda (Fred) Mancuso; and one brother and sister-in-law, Mark (Michele) Walsh, of Bourbonnais.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 59 years, Rita M.Walsh; his parents; brothers, Tom Walsh, Dan Walsh, Paul Walsh, George Dutcher, Ron Dutcher and Art Rutledge; one sister, Pat Burns; and one grandson, Brandon M. Walsh.
A private family memorial Mass will be Monday, Dec. 21 at St. George Catholic Church. Inurnment will be in St. George Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society or Muscular Dystrophy Association.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
