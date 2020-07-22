Lawrence Vilt

BONFIELD — Lawrence “Larry” G. Vilt, 76, of Bonfield, passed away peacefully at his home Friday (July 17, 2020) surrounded by his family.
Larry was born Feb. 3, 1944, the son of Benjamin and Mildred (Dion) Vilt. He married Sandra Kay Drazy on Nov. 4, 1967, in Kankakee, and they enjoyed 52-plus wonderful years together in marriage. They had two children, Guy and Martha.
He was a U.S. Navy veteran where he was a boiler operator from 1962 to 1966. He then worked at the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant from 1966 to 1970. He ten worked at the old Durkee Foods Plant in Joliet, having retired from there after 37 and a half years.
Larry enjoyed fishing, genealogy and was a Civil War history buff. He also loved birdwatching and was very proud of his Purple Martin colonies that he took care of every season.
Surviving are his wife, Sandra Kay Vilt; and his son Guy (Melody), of Sarasota, Fla.; one granddaughter, Taylor, of Bradenton, Fla.; two sisters, Kathy Goers and Jeanne Vilt, of Kankakee; two sisters-in-law, Patty Vilt, of Bonfield, and Janice McClain, of Bourbonnais; along with several nieces, nephews; and special friends, Larry and Pebby Kirchner.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his daughter, Martha (Marty) Vilt; one sister, Barbara Morris; and one brother, James Vilt.
Inurnment, with military honors, will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a limit of 20 family and friends at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Masks are required at the cemetery. Procession will leave at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, from Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley.
