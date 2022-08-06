Lawrence Klonowski

ST. ANNE — Lawrence G. “Lornie” Klonowski, 77, of St. Anne, passed away Thursday (Aug. 4, 2022) at his home.

He was born Aug. 9, 1944, in Kankakee, the son of John and Isabelle Bushey Klonowski.

Lornie had been the custodian of and served at St. Anne Catholic Church for more than 20 years. He was always helping others.

Recommended for you