ELWOOD — On Wednesday (June 3, 2020) Lawrence M. “Larry” Walsh Sr., loving husband, proud father of six and caring “papa” to 20 grandchildren, passed away at his home, surrounded by his family. He was 72.
Larry was born March 3, 1948, in Joliet, the son of Robert and Alice (Hess) Walsh.
He was a proud graduate of Elwood Grade School’s class of 1962, Joliet East class of 1966, and Joliet Junior College class of 1968, earning his Associates Degree in Agriculture. He was awarded two honorary doctorate degrees from Lewis University and the University of St. Francis.
Larry married the love of his life, Irene Quigley, on Nov. 29, 1969. Over 50 years of marriage, they raised their family in Elwood. As a devoted farmer, Larry loved the land and raising his children on the family farm.
He not only cultivated the land, but also grew a legacy of service to his community. The lasting impact of his life’s work can best be seen in his children, who like their dad, have dedicated themselves to both farming and careers of service.
Larry began his long career in public service in 1970 as a member of the Elwood School Board. In 1973, he was first elected Jackson Township Supervisor, a position he held until December 2004. He served on the Will County Board in 1974 and 1992.
He was Illinois State Senator, representing the 43rd District from April 1997 until January 2005. Larry finished his career in public service as the Will County Executive, a position he held since being elected in 2004. His mission as a public servant has always been to better the lives of people who live and work in his community. He brought a voice to disability issues, senior citizens’ services, preservation and agricultural concerns; always looking to improve quality of life.
An active and dedicated member of the community, Larry served on the following boards: Will County Center for Economic Development, Will County Governmental League, Will County Farm Bureau, Joliet Chamber of Commerce, Joliet City Center Partnership, Joliet Owners and Managers Association and Chicago Metropolitan Agency on Planning. He was also a member of the Joliet Exchange Club, the Elwood Lions Club, Friends of Hospice, and many local Chambers of Commerce. He passionately contributed to local charities like Morning Star Mission, Make a Wish Foundation, Boy Scouts of America, and Cornerstone, among many others.
Larry was dedicated to his family, loyal to his friends and faithful to God. He was a lifelong parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Wilmington. He attended daily Mass, was a Eucharistic minister, and a member of the Knights of Columbus.
Anyone who knew Larry recognized his loud voice and vibrant personality in a crowd. They could find him playing cards with his many friends, traveling with his wife and dear cousins, MaryJane and Joe, or giving tractor rides to his grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his father, Robert Sr.; his mother, Alice (Hess); father-in-law, Marvin Sr.; mother-in-law, Mary (McCormick) Quigley; his brothers, Robert Jr. and Edward; brothers-in-law, Tom Baudino, Richard Quigley and Marvin Jr. “Jimmy” Quigley.
Surviving are his wife, Irene; his six children, Larry Jr. (Theresa), Frank (Micki), Matthew (Danielle), Sarah (Kyle) Horton, Shawn (Amy), and Brian (Brandy); 20 grandchildren, Katelynn, Frank Jr., Aidan, Jacob, Matthew Jr., Becca Horton, Nolan, Casie, Joshua, Nicholas, Caleb, Breanna Horton, Brayden, Brittany Horton, Liam, Brody, Charles, Griffin, Molly and Samuel.
Also surviving are his siblings, Joanne (Martin) Katzmarek, John (Sue), Mary (the late Tom) Baudino, Marty (Karen) and Nancy (Linda Mackley); sisters-in-law, Linda Walsh and Donna Walsh; brothers-in-law, Michael (Pat), Paul and Bill Quigley; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A public visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Forsythe-Gould Funeral Home in Manhattan. Face masks will be required. Due to restrictions, a private Mass of christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, June 12, at St. Rose of Lima Church in Wilmington. The public is invited to safely line the processional route (Kankakee Street between Rt. 53 and St. Rose Church, Wilmington) following Mass at 11:15 a.m. to pay tribute to Larry. Interment will be in Mt. St. Patrick Cemetery, Wilton Center.
Memorials may be made to Joliet Area Community Hospice, The Kuzma Care Cottage Food Pantry in Wilmington, or the Larry Walsh Memorial Scholarship Foundation.
The family would like to express its deepest gratitude to the staff of Joliet Area Community Hospice for the compassionate care given to Larry and Irene. They would also like to thank The University of Chicago Comprehensive Cancer Center, Dr. Sunil Narula, M.D., Dr. Robert Schubert, M.D., and Dr. Thai Nguyen, M.D.
Larry will long be remembered for his role of the guardian angel, Clarence, in WJOL’s annual radio show performance of “It’s a Wonderful Life.” “Remember no man is a failure who has friends. Thanks for the wings! Love Clarence.”
Funeral arrangements are by Forsythe Gould Funeral Home, Manhattan.
