LaVonne Shalek

BRADLEY — LaVonne M. Shalek, 71, of Bradley, passed away Thursday (June 18, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Nov. 2, 1948, in Chicago, the daughter of George and Josephine Lustik Shalek.
LaVonne worked for Graham Industries and Flanders Precision Air in Momence.
She enjoyed reading, especially Civil War and World War II novels. She liked solving word puzzles and watching old movies. LaVonne was an avid Chicago White Sox fan. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Surviving are one sister, Dolores Shalek, of Bradley.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Memorial visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, until the 11 a.m. memorial Mass at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais.
