LaVonne “Bonnie” Rogge, 90, of Manteno, passed away Tuesday (July 23, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center. She was born Dec. 26, 1928, in Gaylord, Minn., the daughter of Clarence and Jean Sylvester. She married Joseph Rogge on May 17, 1947, in Marshall, Minn. He preceded her in death Sept. 9, 2005.
Bonnie was a housewife. She was a member of the garden club and enjoyed vegetable gardening and tending to her flowers. She liked cross-stitching and going to garage sales. Bonnie loved spending time with her family. She was devoted to her dogs, Jack and Elsa. But most of all, her greatest pleasure came from cooking and baking for family and friends.
Bonnie is survived by five daughters, Kristen Creps, of Manteno, Kathryn (Renzi) and Charles Punter, of Manteno, Marijo and Steve Harney, of Clifton, Michelle and Greg Karvunis, of Manteno, and Lori and Sean Weber, of Dyer, Ind.; nine grandchildren, Stephanie Poerio, Brandon Creps, Richard Renzi, Tracy (Renzi) Kopp, Jodi (Harney) Osborn, Jamie (Harney) Michalesko, Tyler Karvunis, Rylie Karvunis and Rylie Grace Weber; seventeen great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and one brother, Carlie Sylvester, of Hazel Crest.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph Rogge; one son-in-law, Richard Creps; one sister, Carolyn Stoll; and one grandson, Richard Renzi Jr.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign her guestbook at www.clancygernon.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!