CHEBANSE — Lavern “Ol Blue” Sadler, 81, of Chebanse, passed away Saturday (Jan. 23, 2021) in Morocco, Ind.
He was born Sept. 11, 1939, in Herscher, the son of William Henry and Hilda Mary (Koerner) Sadler. They preceded him in death. Lavern married Linda Lee Witt on June 17, 1961, in Chebanse. She preceded him in death Sept. 9, 2013.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Russell, Donald and Robert; and two sisters, Dorothy and Bernadette.
Surviving are three daughters, Lee Anne (Jess) Brandt, of Morocco, Ind., Laurie Sadler, of Toluca, and Stacy (Mark) Constable, of Oreana; one son, William Lavern (Laura) Sadler Jr., of Chebanse; 12 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his very special friend, Beverly Peters.
Mr. Sadler served in the U.S. Navy in Japan from 1957 to 1960.
He was a member of Sts. Mary and Joseph Catholic Church in Chebanse. Lavern loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great- grandchildren.
Private services will be Friday, Jan. 29, at Knapp Funeral Home, Clifton. Burial will follow in Sts. Mary and Joseph Cemetery in Chebanse with graveside military rites by Chebanse American Legion and Central VFW.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Morocco Fire Department.
