Laurie Guyatt

KANKAKEE — Laurie L. Hop Regas Guyatt, 71, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Dec. 12, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Nov. 3, 1950, in Kankakee, the daughter of Henry and Wanda (Hertz) Hop.
Laurie worked at Crawford Supply from 1973 to 2017.
She was a member of St. Mark’s Church of Kankakee.
Laurie enjoyed watching the Chicago White Sox, NASCAR, football, and spending time with her family.
Surviving are her son, Nick (Tonya) Regas, of St. Anne; grandchildren, Taylor Regas, of Kingsport, Tenn., Dakota Regas, of St. Anne, and Nicki (Trevor) Zillmer, of Kankakee; sister-in-law, Jane Hop; and nephews, Tim and Tom Bizzell.
Preceding her in death were her parents; and brother, Terrance Hop.
A celebration of life will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Kankakee Valley Boat Club, Kankakee.
Memorials in Laurie’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or The National Pancreas Foundation.