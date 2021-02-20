MOMENCE — Lauren Delaney, 24, of Momence, passed away Feb. 7, 2021, at Antelope Valley Hospital in Palmdale, Calif., from complications due to an outpatient procedure.
She was born Jan. 19, 1997, in Chicago Heights, the daughter of Scott and Sandy Delaney.
Surviving are her siblings, Andrew and Nicole Hamann and Krysta and Mark Farina. Also surviving are her grandparents, Chester and Pat Delaney; aunts and uncles, Steve Delaney, Daniel Delaney, Doug Delaney and Roger and Jared Delaney, Sheri and Ed Gorman, Suzie Wiedl and Kip Wiedl; and cousins, Ashley and Ben Murry, Ryan and Tara Gerberding and Anna Delaney.
Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Ken and Carol Wiedl; and her aunt, Kim Delaney Hicks.
Lauren was actively serving our country as a Senior Airman in the U.S. Air Force, where she was a Bioenvironmental Engineer stationed at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
Lauren enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in October of 2017, after attending Olivet Nazarene University.
In October of 2020, Lauren received her Bachelor of Science in Psychology degree from the University of Maryland Global Campus.
Lauren was a natural athlete and from a young age excelled at several sports including soccer, basketball, softball, tennis, track, karate and volleyball. Her favorite sport was hockey, where she played on several competitive travel teams.
In her free time, Lauren enjoyed reading, hiking, traveling, volunteering, listening to music and enjoying a strong cup of coffee.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26 at Cotter Funeral Home in Momence. Private funeral services will be on Saturday. Interment will be in Momence Cemetery, Momence.
Memorials may be made to the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors (TAPS) or Homes 4 Vets, where Lauren was an active volunteer
