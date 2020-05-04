BRADLEY — Laura Lanie, 51, of Bradley, passed away Wednesday (April 29, 2020) at her home.
She was born July 12, 1968, in Oak Lawn, the daughter of Kenneth and Judy (Finlay) Dvorak.
Laura was a graduate of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, where she was on the swim team.
She was a beautician in the area for more than 30 years.
Laura enjoyed entertaining people and making them happy.
Surviving are two daughters, Veronica Lanie and Rianna Lanie, both of Bourbonnais; her mother, Judy Dvorak, of Bourbonnais; her significant other, David Schneider, of Bradley; one sister and brother-in-law, Vicki and Frank Balester, of New Lenox; and two nieces.
Laura was preceded in death by her father.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A family celebration of life will be at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
