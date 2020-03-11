DANFORTH — Laura Lynn Brooks, 61, of Danforth, passed away at 5:24 p.m. Monday (March 9, 2020) at her home.
There will be no services at this time. Funeral arrangements are by Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton. Memorials may be made to the family.
Please sign her online guestbook at baierfuneralservices.com.
