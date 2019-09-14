Launa Weeks, 98, of Poway, Calif., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Monday (Sept. 9, 2019), in Poway.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Kankakee, with the Rev. Israel Anchan officiating. Inurnment will be in St. Paul’s Episcopal Church’s Columbarium.
