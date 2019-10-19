Larry Max Smith, 81, of Watseka, left this world to join his heavenly home on Thursday (Oct. 17, 2019) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka, with his loving family at his side.
He was born May 19, 1938, in Rensselaer, Ind., the son of Emerald and Mary (Keeling) Smith.
He was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church.
Larry was married to Virginia (Badger) Smith, and they had three children. Following Ginny’s death, he married Shirley Kohl Steel, and they had two children. On June 21, 1974, he married Shirley Peters O’Brien at Calvary Lutheran Church.
Surviving are his wife of 45 years, Shirley Anne; two sons, Larry Dean Smith and David Smith; three daughters, Lori Lyons, Mary Lee Stenstrom and Dorrine Gahan; two stepchildren, Tamara O’Brien and Timothy O’Brien; eight grandchildren, including, Dustin Tyler Smith, who was born on Larry’s birthday, and his fiancé Kaitley Davis; stepgranddaughter, Amber (Josh) Durbin; three great-grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; great-grandson to be born in March of 2020, Max. Also surviving are one sister, Rosemary Miller, of Sarasota, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Ginger (David) Howe, Linda Smith and Patricia Peters; and special great-nephew, Colt Howe.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Terry Smith; and brother-in-law, Richard Peters.
He was a graduate of Crescent City High School.
Larry worked for the U.S. Postal Service for more than 37 years as a letter carrier and was postmaster before retiring in May of 1998. Larry also drove the IMH transport van after retiring from the Post Office.
He loved spending time with his family and friends. He enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals, NASCAR racing, country music, his church and tinkering in his garage.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Baier Funeral Home in Watseka. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, until the 11 a.m. funeral services at Calvary Lutheran Church in Watseka. The Rev. Alex McNally will officiate. Burial will follow in Oak Hill Cemetery in Watseka.
Memorials may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Calvary Lutheran Church, Calvary Lutheran Pre-School, Iroquois Memorial Hospital, IMH Hospice or the charity of the donor’s choice.
