WILMINGTON — Larry Rampa, who also went by the nickname of “Nasty,” 76, of Wilmington, passed away Wednesday (Sept. 17, 2020) following a brief illness.
Born Dec. 16, 1943, in Joliet, Lawrence Eugene was a son of Peter Sr. and Marjorie (Ritchie) Rampa.
He was raised and educated in Wilmington and was a 1961 graduate of Wilmington High School. Following high school, Larry went on to attend the University of Illinois at Chicago, where he studied marketing, and he served five years in the U.S. Army Reserves.
A lifelong bricklayer, Larry co-founded RamCorp, Inc., with his brother, Dave. Together they worked alongside each other for 30 years until his retirement in 2001. Larry was a member of the Bricklayer’s Local 6 out of Rockford, and belonged to St. Rose Catholic Church in Wilmington.
In his free time, he enjoyed trapping, motorcycles, working on small engines, and fishing.
Larry, who was most commonly known to many as “Nasty,” will be most remembered for his jokes. Over the past 12 years, he took great pleasure in spending five months out of the year in Mexico, wintering away from the Midwest.
Survivors include his best friend and wife, Anne Dougan; stepchildren, Nicholes (Nichole) Hanson, of Wilmington, and Danielle (Victor) Hanson, of Hesperia, Calif.; grandchildren, Katie Mae Gorney, of Oswego, and Sadie Autumn Diaz, of Hesperia; siblings, Carlo (Maria) Rampa, of Chicago, David (Cheryl) Rampa, of Wilmington, and Janet (Haluk) Odziemer, of Mountain View, Calif.; his father-in-law, Roger Dougan, of Houston, Texas; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Peter Rampa Jr.; and his mother-in-law, Marion Dougan.
A private family visitation was held, and per Larry’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial visitation will be from 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, until the noon memorial service at Baskerville Funeral Home, 700 E. Kahler Road, Wilmington.
Face masks requirements and measures of safe social distancing practices will be in order, and the funeral home staff will assist the family not to exceed the safe number set forth for the visitation.
Those wishing to participate in Larry’s services are invited to watch the live stream on Saturday, Sept. 26, starting at noon by logging onto his memorial page through baskervillefh.com.
Private inurnment will be in Mt. Olivet Catholic Cemetery in Wilmington.
Memorials may be made to Kuzma Care Cottage, 635 S. Main St., Wilmington, IL 60481.
Please sign his online guestbook at baskervillefh.com.
