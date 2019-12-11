Larry W. Null, 65, of St. Anne, passed away Monday (Dec. 9, 2019) at his home.
He was born Oct. 21, 1954, in Midland, Texas, the son of Raymond and Esther (Croxen) Null.
Larry married the love of his life, Debbie Gifford, on Nov. 10, 1973, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bradley.
Larry managed Rogers Supply Company early in his career. He later became the assistant director of maintenance for Kankakee School District 111 and retired from there after many years.
He loved computers and technology. He owned and operated his own online marketing business and was a published author. Above all, his favorite past time was being surrounded by and spending time with his family.
Surviving are his wife, Debbie Null, of St. Anne; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Angela and Nathan Pauli, of Peoria, and Trisha and Lupe Gaytan, of St. Anne; five grandchildren, Grace Pauli and Sophia Pauli, both of Peoria, and Javier Gaytan, Zander Gaytan and Annyca Gaytan, all of St. Anne; one sister and brother-in-law, Charlene and Ken Leigh, of Mokena; two sisters-in-law, Margie Burch, of Bourbonnais, and Linda Bellmore, of Phoenix, Ariz.; one brother-in-law, Gary (Anna) Gifford, of Bradley; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding him in death were his parents; stepfather, Owen Maue; and mother-in-law, Anna R. Gifford.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or the American Heart Association.
