Larry W. McMahon, 71, of Bradley, passed away Friday (Oct. 25, 2019) at Northwestern University Medical Center in Chicago.
He was born Feb. 28, 1948, in McCleansboro, the son of Horatio and Mildred Biggerstaff McMahon. Larry married Mary Ann Malone on Oct. 24, 1970, in Kankakee.
Larry retired from Caterpillar in Joliet after 30 years of service.
He was a graduate of McLeansboro High School.
Larry loved sports. He was very active in taking care of his grandchildren; that was his main concern. He enjoyed gospel music and attending auctions.
He was a member of the American Legion, the Elks and the Eagles.
Larry served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne division during Vietnam, where he earned one bronze star and one bronze star valor.
He was a member of Peoples Church in Bourbonnais.
Surviving are his wife, Mary Ann McMahon, of Bradley; two daughters and one son-in-law, Paula Paraday, of Bolingbrook, and Kimberly and Randy Parks, of Manteno; four grandchildren, Rachel Parks, Holly Paraday, Ashley Parks and Benjamin Paraday; one brother and sister-in-law, Gary Lee and Connie McMahon, of McLeansboro; and special friends, Ken and Pam Wheeler and Leo and Janet Barry.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 1, also at the funeral home. The Rev. Greg Eilders will officiate the ceremony. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services. Inurnment will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood. The procession will leave at 10 a.m. from Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
