GRANT PARK — C. Lawrence “Larry” McBurney, 81, of rural Grant Park, passed away Sept. 11, 2021, at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born Dec. 4, 1939, in Evergreen Park, the son of Charles and Mary (Barker) McBurney. Larry married Nancy Cairnes on Aug. 19, 1961.
He began teaching in Chicago followed by 30 years at Palos School District 118 where he taught physical education and eventually biology. Larry coached Pop Warner football, then girl’s gymnastics with private clubs.
Larry had a horse at various times and liked calf roping. He became a hay farmer and boarded horses.
He looked forward to a fishing trip in Canada with his brother each summer.
Larry became interested in standardbred horses and harness racing. He acquired some racehorses over the years. One was Lourhianon, who became an Edwin F Dygert Memorial Champion and 2019 Illinois Colt Trotter of the Year.
He purchased a smoker and enjoyed creating tasty treats for the family such as smoked turkey.
Larry always liked watching athletic events. His favorites were football, rodeo and gymnastics. He enjoyed watching auctions of farm machinery and automobile auctions.
He was a hay farmer, the family carpenter, electrician and mechanic; and he loved driving his Kawasaki mule utility vehicle around the farm because walking had become difficult for him.
Surviving are his wife, Nancy McBurney, of Grant Park; his son, Scott (James Andre) McBurney, of Elwood; his daughter, Kate (Kennedy Lindsey) McBurney, of Grant Park; his brother, Terence McBurney, of Ada, Mich.; nieces, Karen McBurney and Kristin Bennett, of Grand Rapids, Mich.; his beloved Border Collie, Penny; and his riding horse, Reno.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brother, Kevin McBurney; and sister-in-law, Audrey McBurney.