KANKAKEE — Larry D. “LD” Thompson, 73, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Feb. 7, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Dec. 25, 1946, in Kankakee, the son of Arthur and Alice (Mickelson) Thompson.
LD proudly served in the U.S. Army.
He married Kathie Cote. She preceded him in death Feb. 1, 2011.
LD was a railroad engineer. He enjoyed fishing, listening to music, and watching the Chicago White Sox and the Fighting Illini.
He loved spending time with his family, grandchildren and friends.
Surviving are a son, Jeff Thompson, of Bourbonnais; a daughter and son-in-law, Aimee (James) McCurry, of Virginia; his first wife, Kary Westphal, of Clifton; and six grandchildren, Jake McCurry, Jeff McCurry, Josh McCurry, John McCurry, Mati Thompson and Hanna Thompson. Also surviving are a sister, Sally Hood, of Kankakee; three brothers and a sister-in-law, Terry (Margaret) Thompson, of Bradley, Donald Thompson, of Mahomet, and Chuck Thompson, of Phoenix, Ariz.; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Kathie, he was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters-in-law, Bonnie and Teri Thompson; and a brother-in-law, George Hood.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, also at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!