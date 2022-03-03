Larry Hixson

CLIFTON — Larry D. Hixson, 83, of Clifton, passed away on Friday (Feb. 25, 2022) at his home.
He was born Sept. 12, 1938, in Watseka, the son of Al L. and Maxine (Gingerich) Hixson. They preceded him in death, in addition to his twin brother, Gary Hixson; and two sisters, Kay Allen and Ann Foster.
Larry married Donna A. Bunn on Dec. 1, 1962, in Ashkum. Donna also preceded him in death, Feb. 5, 2015.
Surviving are one son, Kent (Kerry) Hixson, of Clifton; two daughters, Kendra (Barry) Mayer, of Cedarburg, Wis., and Karla Hixson, of Clifton; five grandchildren, Kristina Hulbert (Tim Schmanske), of Morris, Jarrett Hixson (Chelsea Davis), of Danforth, Nick (Katarina) Czarnecki, of Chicago, Kyle (Johanna) Czarnecki, of Cedarburg, Wis., and Daniel Hixson, of Clifton; six great-grandchildren, Gabe, Carson, Mason, Rowan, Gannon and Charlotte; one sister-in-law, Lyn Hixson, of Kentland, Ind.; along with many nieces and nephews.
Larry graduated from Milford High School in 1956 and went on to earn his pilot’s license from the University of Illinois at the age of 19.
He served in the U.S. Air Force.
Larry worked at Clifton Central School District 4 and at CSL Behring in Bourbonnais.
A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, March 7, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Clifton.
Memorials may be made to Uplifted Care Hospice, Bourbonnais.