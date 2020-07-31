CHEBANSE — Larry “Uncle Lar” E. Benson, 67, of Chebanse, passed away Tuesday (July 28, 2020) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Aug. 19, 1952, in Olney, the son of Alva and Sarah Mae (Steury) Benson. Larry married Bernette “Bernie” on July 15, 1972, in Ft. Worth, Texas. She survives, of Kankakee.
Also surviving are a son, Kirt (Holly) Benson; daughter, Kelly (James) Myers; brother, William Ray (Jie) Benson; sisters, Linda (Ed) Fritz and Wilma Mae (Chester) Hebert; and two grandchildren, Jenna and Lindsey Benson, both of Ozark, Mo.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Alva and Sarah Mae; and a brother, Richard.
He was an N.I.A.A. lifetime member and also a member of the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club.
Larry was avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed boating, fishing and hunting. He also enjoyed working on cars and watching NASCAR. Larry enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
