PEMBROKE TOWNSHIP — Lane Butler, 71, of Pembroke Township, passed away Friday (Nov. 6, 2020) at his home.
He was born Aug. 27, 1949, in Chicago Heights, the son of Clint Butler and Marlene (Lemon) Butler.
Lane married Wanda (Spears) Butler on Oct. 19, 2005, in Kankakee.
He was a counselor at Garden of Prayer Center and a resident of the Pembroke Township area for 60 years.
Lane was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, E-1.
His hobbies included music and painting.
Lane was a member of St. Anne Woods Chapel.
Surviving are his wife, Wanda Spears, of Pembroke Township; four sons, Zelman (Ericka) Whitlow, of Lexington, S.C., Quincy (Tammy) Spears, of Momence, Kaliph Whitlow, of Kankakee, and Brian (Betty) Spears, of Kankakee; four daughters, Iesha Whitlow, of Indianapolis, Ind., Dashida (Joseph) Davis, of Kankakee, Tawanda Freeman, of Jacksonville, N.C., and Tequilla Ross, of Kankakee; two brothers, Nolan Butler, of Pembroke Township, and Mark Butler, of Indianapolis, Ind.; two sisters, Connie (Perry) Mason, of Aroma Park, and Sharon Hall, of Tennessee; 23 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister; and two brothers.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at St. Anne Woods Chapel, 13162 E 6000S Road, Pembroke Township, with the Rev. Brian Spears officiating.
COVID 19 restrictions require face masks and social distancing.
Cremation rites will be accorded.
Please sign his online guestbook at leggettfuneral.net.
