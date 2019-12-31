Lana Kukuck

KANKAKEE — Lana A. Kukuck, 78, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Dec. 29, 2019) at her home.
She was born April 8, 1941, in Rapid City, S.D., the daughter of Ralph and Frances Lovell Basler. Lana married Lynn Kukuck on July 31, 1965, at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
Lana taught for three years at Glen Ellyn and Addison Junior High.
She enjoyed being a stay-at-home mom and going to all of her children’s school events. Lana also enjoyed teaching her sons how to cook.
Lana was an active member of St. Mark United Methodist Church, where she and her husband, Lynn, were YF youth leaders and leaders of the junior church.
She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. She won 1st place at the Kankakee County Fair with one of her afghans. Lana loved gardening and canning as well.
Surviving are her husband, Lynn Kukuck, of Kankakee; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Michael (Penny) Kukuck, of Kankakee, Scott (Amy) Kukuck, of Havre de Grace, Md., and Brian Kukuck, of Kankakee; five grandchildren, Abigail, Seth, Easton, Elise and Mya; her twin sister and brother-in-law, Kay B. (Fred) Unger, of Springfield, Va.; one sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Barbara (Stanley) Brandon, of DeKalb; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one son, Kevin Kukuck; and two sisters and two brothers-in-law, Margie (Roger) Noss and Debra (Dan) Beavers.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. An additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Kankakee. Burial will follow in Mound Grove Cemetery in Kankakee.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Kankakee Valley or St. Mark United Methodist Church.
