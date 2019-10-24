Lana June Higginbottom-Green, 75, departed this life unexpectedly but peacefully on Oct. 12, 2019. She was surrounded by her daughter, Karen; son-in-law, Dennis Carter; and granddaughters, Jenea and Dyani, in Lake Elsinore, Calif.
She was born Nov. 21, 1943, in Chicago, the daughter of Orland and Gertrude Tetter-Higginbottom. Her parents preceded her in death.
Lana graduated from St. Anne High School in 1961. Thereafter, she attended Northern Illinois University in DeKalb, to further her education in business administration.
She retired as a receptionist from the radio station WKAN/WLRT after 17 years. While there she received awards for her exemplary dedication to the radio station. Thereafter, she relocated to Atlanta, Ga.
Lana leaves to cherish her memories, her four daughters: Tonja Green, of Mableton, Ga. (grandson Pierre Robertson (Stephanie) (great-grandsons Zion, Raiden, and Titan); (grandson Patrick Taylor); Fulisha Green, of Sun River Terrace; Phyllis Taborn, of Justice (grandsons Phillip and Anthony Aaron Taborn); and Karen Carter, of Lake Elsinore, Calif. (Dennis Carter son-in-law) and (granddaughters Jenea Green and Dyani Carter), of Lake Elsinore, Calif. Also surviving are her sisters, Yolanda Higginbottom, of Dolton, Gertrude Pickett (Kenneth), of Country Club Hills, and Donna Kay Higginbottom, of Thomaston, Ga.; brothers, Fernando Higginbottom, and Demetrius Higginbottom (Rhonda), of Kankakee; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Jones Funeral Home, 1055 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 119 N. Market St., Momence, with the Rev. Raymond Lescher officiating. Interment will be in St. Patrick Catholic Cemetery, near the east end of 4000 North Road, Momence.
