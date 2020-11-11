MADISON, TENN. — Kynaston Scott, 63, of Madison, Tenn., and formerly of Kankakee County, passed away Oct. 30, 2020.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 12, at Leggett Funeral Home in Hopkins Park. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Momence.
