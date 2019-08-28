Krystal Lynn Rehberg, 27, of Kankakee, passed away Friday (Aug. 23, 2019) in the emergency room at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital, Kankakee, as a result of Rett Syndrome.
She was born May 28, 1992, in Kankakee, the daughter of James W. Jr. and Georgiana (Hanson) Rehberg.
Krystal was a 2014 graduate of Kankakee High School. She loved Mickey Mouse, country music, and cheese crackers. Krystal enjoyed people watching. She brought so much joy into the lives of everyone she met.
She was a member of St. John United Church of Christ in Kankakee.
Surviving are her mother, Georgiana Rehberg and fiancé, Paul Dilgadello, of Kankakee; aunts and uncles, Sue and Doug Zimmerman, Karen Rehberg, Diane and Gordon Campbell, Donna Hanson, Mike and Debbie Hanson, Debra Bourassa and Jim Lampley, Paula Schlossenberg, Laura and Mike Kaminski, George and Bert Hanson, Penny Wingo, Richard Woodruff, Jamie Rehberg, Deliah Rehberg and Deecee Rehberg; many cousins; and special caregivers, Claire Hadders, Joy Johnson and Lottie Johnson.
Preceding her in death were her father, James W. Rehberg Jr.; maternal grandparents, Adlynbell and George Hanson; paternal grandparents, James and Sheran Rehberg, and Dolores and Louis Girard, and aunts, Linda Wilson, Carolyn Yokas and Donnie Rehberg.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, also at the funeral home. Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
