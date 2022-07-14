BRADLEY — Kristin N. Hansen was promoted to her Heavenly home July 7, 2022, with her parents and best friends by her side.
Kris was born Dec. 21, 1969, in Peoria, and adopted by her parents on Dec. 24, 1969. Her parents are eternally grateful that Kris’ birth mother chose life for her daughter.
She was raised in Bradley, graduating from Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School in 1988.
In 1992, Kris graduated from Augustana College, summa cum laude.
Kris served an internship with the CIA in Langley, Va., and then worked for them in Somalia for a time.
She graduated from John Marshall Law School, magna cum laude, in 2002, and took a position clerking for Judge Black in the Illinois Bankruptcy Court.
In 2003, Kris moved to Montana, where she clerked at the Montana Supreme Court for a year. She worked in a Bozeman law firm for a while, during which time she was deployed to Iraq and served as a judge advocate general.
In 2009, she moved to Havre, Mont., where she worked for the Hill County Attorney’s office for several years.
Kris served two terms as a Montana State Representative and was elected to a term in the Montana State Senate. In 2016, she was appointed Deputy Auditor for the State of Montana, later moving to the Department of Justice, working as the lieutenant attorney general.
Kris grew up in the Open Bible Church of Kankakee. Her faith in Jesus was the foundation of her life.
She was known for her amazing work ethic and her value for people. Kris was independent, determined and a fierce defender of the Constitution and her adopted state of Montana.
Everyone who was blessed to be her friend, soon found she was loyal, caring and fun to be with. Kris loved nature and would try any sport or activity. The mountains beckoned her to go climbing, hunting, fishing, camping, etc. She was an excellent trap shooter and golfer.
Traveling was another keen interest, and Kris visited 23 countries. On her second trip to China, she was able to meet her soon-to-be niece before anyone else.
Kris enjoyed gardening, including working with plants, flowers and trees; and her yard was a great source of joy to her.
Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Peter and Mabel Hansen and Cletus and Letha Burnett; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Surviving are her parents, Fred and Nancy Sue Hansen, of Havre, Mont.; brothers, Joel (Sonda) Hansen, of Beavercreek, Ohio, and Tech Sgt. Seth (Angel) Hansen, of Rochester, Wash.; nieces and nephews, Seth II, Joshua, Elijah, Micah, Jack, Julia and Su-Lin; aunts and uncles, Theresa (Colin) Thacker, of Grayslake, Helen Gillespie, of Elmhurst, Sheila Burnett, of Herscher, Ken (Kay) Burnett, of Bradley, John (Lynn Ruder) Burnett, of Bourbonnais, and Peter (Diane) Hansen, of Bonfield; special friends, Stephanie and Rick Cote, Heidi and Ed Hill, and Michelle Dietrich; and her precious cat and wonderful friend, Rose.
Visitation took place Wednesday afternoon at Holland & Bonine Funeral Chapel in Havre, Mont. Her funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at Fifth Avenue Christian Church, also in Havre, Mont. Interment will be at noon Friday, July 15, in Fort Harrison Cemetery, Helena, Mont.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Open Bible Church in Kankakee.
Her family has suggested memorial donations be made to the Salvation Army, Feed My Sheep Soup Kitchen, and the Hi-Line Pregnancy and Resource Center.
Funeral arrangements are by Holland & Bonine Funeral Home in Havre, Mont.
Please sign her online guestbook at hollandbonine.com.