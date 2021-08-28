Korenn Kamp

ELDON, Mo. — Korenn A. Kamp, 68, of Eldon, Mo., passed away Tuesday (Aug. 24, 2021) at Lake Regional Hospital.
She was born June 26, 1953, in Rockford, a daughter of Albert and Lucine (Brosius) Haas. Her parents preceded her in death.
Korenn was united in marriage to Donald Kamp on Nov. 18, 1989, in Bourbonnais. Donald preceded her in death Aug. 15, 2021.
She was a 1972 graduate of Eastridge High School in Kankakee. Korenn earned an Associate’s Degree in Applied Science from Kankakee Community College.
Korenn retired as a Registered Nurse.
She enjoyed gardening and quilting and was an active member of local clubs.
Korenn was a sweet person who was very generous and kind to family, friends and her patients.
Surviving are her sisters, twin, Karen Prince, Lynette Haas, Elaine Hanson and Laurie Pombert; and brother, Terry Haas.
In addition to her parents, and husband, Donald Kamp, she was preceded in death by a sister, Rosemary Haas.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at St. John Paul II Catholic Church, East Campus (formerly known as St. Teresa Chapel), 361 St. Joseph Ave., Kankakee, with the Rev. Matthew Pratscher officiating. Interment will immediately follow in Evergreen Cemetery in Chebanse.
Memorials may be made to Azzarelli Outreach Medical Clinic or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Millard Family Cremation and Funeral Center, 902 East North St., Eldon, MO 65026, phone 573-392-3351.
