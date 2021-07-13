KANKAKEE — Kitty Lou Bossert, 67, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (July 11, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
She was born Oct. 15, 1953, in Gary, Ind., the daughter of Noble “Pic” and Lillian Leis Hinds.
Kitty married Michael Bossert on Jan. 28, 1973, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Dwight.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt and friend.
Kitty was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
Surviving are her husband, Michael Bossert, of Kankakee; one son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Nicole Bossert, of Chicago; one brother and sister-in-law, James and Susan Hinds, of Crest Hill; three grandchildren, Jackson, Avery and Sydney; one nephew, Jay and Karen Hinds; and two nieces, Carole Hinds and Kerri and Nick Christofferson.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. Thursday, July 15, until the 11 a.m. funeral at St. Mark United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
Interment will follow in Grand Prairie Cemetery in Bonfield.
Memorials may be made to St. Mark United Methodist Church.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon-Hertz Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Please sign her online guestbook at clancygernon.com.