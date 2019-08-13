Kimberly Kae Munsterman-Seabert, of Reeds Spring, Mo., and daughter of Kenton and Rebecca (Grimes) Munsterman, was born June 24, 1980, in Watseka, and departed this life Aug. 3, 2019, at the age of 39.
She had been a resident of Missouri for the past two years, moving there from Illinois with her husband and family. She worked as a bank teller and was a member of First Christian Church of Kimberling City, Mo.
Kimberly, her husband, Jamin Seabert, and stepson, Braeden Seabert, were all together when they lost their lives in a car accident.
Preceding her in death was a stepbrother, Matt Kafer.
Survivors include her father and stepmother, Kenton and Barb Munsterman, of St. Anne; her mother and stepfather, Becky and Chad Munsterman, of Bloomington; stepson, Jakin Seabert; stepdaughter, Gracie Seabert; two daughters, Abby Cyr and Kinzie Seabert; two sisters, Ashley Denny and husband Kyle Denny, and Faith Munsterman; two stepbrothers, Brandon Munsterman and Nate Kafer; one stepsister, Dannyel Kafer; sister-in-law, Lindsey Roberts; and a host of other family and friends.
Kim loved life to the fullest and especially spending time with her family and friends. She was a joy to be around always. Her hobbies were spending time on the lake and fishing with her family. Kim would always bait her own hook and clean everyone’s fish. She enjoyed volunteering in the community for fundraising events with her co-workers.
A celebration of life, with memorial services, will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Church of Christ in Martinton. A memorial service took place earlier this month at First Christian Church of Kimberling City in Missouri, with Senior Pastor Kent Williams officiating.
