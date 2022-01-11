Kim DeYoung

WICHERT — Kim F. DeYoung, 67, of Wichert, passed away Friday (Jan. 7, 2022) at his home.
He was born June 3, 1954, in Kankakee, the son of Ted and Marilyn Gates DeYoung.
Kim married Deborah Evanson on April 4, 1981, at Aroma Park United Methodist Church.
He was a retired truck driver.
Kim enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs, the Chicago Bears and NASCAR. He liked showing horses, horseback trail riding and camping. Kim was a former member of the KWI Saddle Club and a former member of the Aroma Park 4-H Club. He loved all animals. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Kim was a member of the First Reformed Church of Wichert.
Surviving are his wife, Deborah DeYoung, of Wichert; his mother, Marilyn DeYoung, of Kankakee; one son, Donnie and Angie Harms, of Tega Cay, S.C.; one daughter, Julie and John Thompson, of Grant Park; one brother, Barry and Laura DeYoung, of Bourbonnais; eight grandchildren, Dain Harms, Cooper Harms, Macguire Harms, Piercen Harms, Jancyn Harms, Cole Thompson, Alexis Thompson and Taggart Thompson; and nieces and nephews, Jennifer Rolley, Matthew DeYoung and Kaitlyn DeYoung.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 13, until the 11 a.m. funeral service at First Reformed Church of Wichert, with the Rev. Randy Knoll officiating.
Cremation will be accorded following the services.
Memorials may be made to wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.