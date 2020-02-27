KANKAKEE — A memorial visitation for Kiara Detrell Stokes, 30, of Kankakee, will be from 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, until the noon memorial service at Jones Funeral Home in Kankakee.
Kiara Detrell Stokes was born March 4, 1989, the daughter of Taena Stokes and Levy Jones. She graduated from Kankakee High School in 2007.
She loved listening to music, doing crossword puzzles, and being around family and friends.
Kiara departed this life Feb. 16, 2020, at the University of Chicago, with family by her side.
She leaves fond memories with her son, Kaman Stokes-Lawson, of Kankakee; her mother, Taeana Stokes, of Kankakee; father, Levy Jones, of Chicago; sisters, Khanetha Stokes, of Lithia Springs, Ga., Kamisha Stokes, of Kankakee, Kamiah Stokes, of Kankakee, and Asshaunte Martin, of Mount Vernon; brothers, Keon Stokes, of Kankakee, and George White, of Mount Vernon; grandparents, Anna Stokes-Minus and Robert Minus, of Kankakee; and many friends, including a special friend, Tony Alexander.
Preceding her in death were her grandmothers, Dolores Seymore and Dela Jones; her grandfathers, Alvin Murrell, James Stokes Sr., Eddie Seymore and Jimmy Taylor; and nephew, Michael Young.
Please light a candle at jonesfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!