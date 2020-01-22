Kia C. Porter

CHICAGO — Kia Caprice Porter was the third of four children birthed by Edwina Clark. Her father was Derrick Porter. Kia was born in Chicago on June 28, 1981. At different times in her life, Kia was raised by her biological mother and grandmother, her foster mother and by other adult relatives. Kia cared deeply about her significant life mentors and family and friends.
Kia attended elementary and middle schools in Illinois and California. She is a graduate of Kankakee High School. She had large dreams, and when she decided to accomplish a goal, no matter how challenging it was, she usually succeeded. After having two children, Kia earned an Associate of Arts degree in General Studies from Kankakee Community College (2011 to 2013). Then she decided to tackle a monumental goal – to become the first black funeral director under 40 in Kankakee. In 2013, she started working under the guidance of noted funeral directors Mr. and Mrs. Arthur Lax at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee. She worked with them from 2013 to 2017.
After successfully finishing a challenging 2-year academic program at Ivy Tech Community College (2014 to 2016), she received her degree in mortuary science. During her matriculation at Ivy Tech, she regularly attended church at Zion Gate where her foster mother, Vesta Barrett, was a nurse’s aide. While there, she was spiritually mentored by Pastor Ronald Bartlett. After completing her degree program at Ivy Tech, Kia interned to become a funeral director at Sacred Memories Funeral Home in Chicago and received her State of Illinois license as a funeral director in 2017.
Kia was preceded in death by both of her biological parents — her beloved mother, Edwina Clark and her father, Derrick Porter and by other surrogate parents, including Gladys Clark Brown.
Kia is survived by her two loving children, Trezaun Taylor and Kizaun Taylor, of Texas; by the father of her children, John Taylor; and her former in-laws in Texas; by four sisters, Stephanie Clark, Larena Steward, Rashida Porter, Chas Hodges and Shere’ Steward; by two brothers, Mylon Steward and Rashid Porter; by her surrogate mother, Vesta Barrett, of Kankakee; and her stepsister, Jess-Yanni; along with a multitude of other uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and mentors who loved her dearly.
A memorial service is being planned at Lax Mortuary in Kankakee.
