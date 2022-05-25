TAMPA, Fla. — Kevin L. Mahoney, 65, of Tampa, Fla., passed away May 13, 2022, at his home in Tampa, after a sudden illness.
Kevin was born June 30, 1956, in Kankakee, the son of Lawrence A. Mahoney and Kate Simmons Mahoney. Kevin married Mary Jo O’Connor on Aug. 7, 1993, at St. Terrence Catholic Church in Alsip.
He owned a software development consulting company and was also the IT manager for Dok Solution, LLC in Largo, Fla., for nearly 30 years.
Kevin enjoyed his work, but truly loved being with his grandchildren.
Surviving are his daughter, Heather Lawrence; grandchildren, Tical, Taje and Aaliyah; two great-grandchildren, Gianni and Brielle; two sisters, Jacqueline Hamann and Karen Mahoney, of Clifton; sister-in-law Judith Mahoney, of Bourbonnais; two brothers, Lawrence Mahoney, of Clifton, and Bruce Mahoney (Rene’ Schnell), of Kankakee; and nieces and nephews, Michele Mahoney (Paul) Davenport, of Sparks, Nev., Melanie Mahoney, of Oak Creek, Wis., Stephanie Mahoney (Todd) Hanson, of Ashkum, Jamie Mahoney, of Kankakee, Jenna Schnell, of Chicago, Kyle Cieszkiewicz, of Arizona, and Adam Cieszkiewicz, of Virginia
Preceding him in death were his wife, Mary Jo O’Connor; his parents, Lawrence Alfred and Kate Simmons Mahoney; brothers, Michael Mahoney and Brian Mahoney; and sister, Brenda Mahoney.