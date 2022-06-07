CORNELIUS, Ore. — Kevin Dale Carter, 71, a resident of Cornelius, Ore., and formerly of Watseka, passed away May 29, 2022, at the OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center in Hillsboro, Ore.
Kevin was born Nov. 27, 1950, in Watseka. He was one of four children born to Merle and Mable (McClung) Carter.
He was raised in Watseka, and graduated from Watseka Community High School in 1969.
He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served our country stateside during the Vietnam War. He was honorably discharged in 1972.
Kevin married Leona Street in 1970. They had two children, Trevor and Robert. They made their home in and around Watseka, and later divorced. Kevin continued to live in his hometown of Watseka, until he moved to Cornelius, Ore., to be closer to his sister.
He loved working in the yard and making things grow. Kevin enjoyed solitude and was an avid reader. He was very well read and had a breadth of knowledge about a wide variety of interests. Kevin enjoyed listening to Blues and Jazz and enjoyed woodworking and making things from scraps of wood.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and a brother, Dennis.
Surviving are his sons Trevor and Robert, whom he loved, both of Illinois; his sister, Myrna and Sam Cooper, of Waxahachie, Texas, and his sister and best friend, Laurel Clifton, of Cornelius, Ore.; along with four grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Kevin rejoins those family members who have preceded him in death, including “the little surprise” his mom spoke of — a little brother or sister lost in pregnancy before Kevin was even born. Heaven is for real.
Funeral arrangements are by Duyck and VanDeHey Funeral Home, Forest Grove, Ore.