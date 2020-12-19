Kent Boudreau

BOURBONNAIS — Kent A. Boudreau, 47, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Dec. 17, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born Dec. 31, 1972, in Kankakee, the son of Wayne and Brenda (Johnson) Boudreau.
Kent was a graduate of Bishop McNamara Catholic High School in Kankakee and Ashford University. He was a sports referee for softball and baseball and enjoyed playing cards.
Surviving are his mother, Brenda Boudreau, of Bourbonnais; one brother and sister-in-law, Kevin and Toni Boudreau, of Gilbert, Ariz.; four nieces, Nicole (Bradley) Hollenbeck, of Gilbert, Ariz., Christina Boudreau, of Scottsdale, Ariz., Veronica Boudreau, of Gilbert, Ariz., and Sarah Boudreau, of Gilbert, Ariz.; and two nephews, Luke Boudreau, of Mesa, Ariz., and Aaron Boudreau, of Gilbert, Ariz.
Preceding him in death were his father, Wayne Boudreau; and one brother, Keith Joseph Boudreau.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, private family services will be held.
Inurnment will be in All Saints Columbarium, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
