Weather Alert

...BITTER COLD THIS MORNING... ...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VERY COLD WIND CHILLS. WIND CHILLS AS LOW AS 20 BELOW ZERO. * WHERE...MUCH OF NORTHERN AND CENTRAL ILLINOIS. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM CST TODAY. * IMPACTS...THE COLD WIND CHILLS COULD CAUSE FROSTBITE ON EXPOSED SKIN IN AS LITTLE AS 30 MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING OUTSIDE. WEAR APPROPRIATE CLOTHING, A HAT, AND GLOVES. &&