MANTENO — Kenneth “Kenny” D. Tunks, 95, of Manteno and formerly of Bourbonnais, passed away Wednesday (Feb. 12, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born in Martinton, on Sept. 22, 1924, the son of James P. and Eva A. (Ash) Tunks. Kenny married Betty Ilean Hanley in 1948 in Martinton. She preceded him in death.
Surviving are two daughters and sons-in-law, Ilean (Craig) Thompson, of Trivoli, and Kennetha (Bill) Sauberli, of St. Anne; two grandchildren, Cara Thompson and Casey Sauberli; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; and granddaughter, Alana.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, until the 2 p.m. funeral at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Bourbonnais Chapel. The Rev. Dale Tolly will officiate. Burial will be at a later date in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
