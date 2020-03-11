ELGIN — Kenneth Benjamin “Polar Bear” “Ken” Steinberg, 72, of Elgin, passed away Monday (March 9, 2020) at Journey Care in Barrington.
He was born Nov. 14, 1947, in Chicago, the son of Benjamin and Mary Finch Steinberg.
Ken married Victoria Perkins on Aug. 3, 1974, in Chicago.
He was a manual laborer.
Ken enjoyed collecting older money and knickknacks. He was a Los Angeles Dodgers and a Green Bay Packers fan.
Two of his favorite quotes included, “Pack will be back!” and “Da Bears, who cares!”
Surviving are his wife, Victoria Steinberg, of Elgin; one son and daughter-in-law, John and Jeannie Steinberg, of Bourbonnais; three grandchildren, Tyler, Kyle and Jordan; one sister, Marilyn Steinberg, of Berwyn; one niece, Debbie and Larry Fisher; one nephew, Kurt Steinberg; and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one brother-in-law, Jim; and one niece, Kathleen.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home, Bourbonnais. Cremation rites will be accorded following the visitation.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!