HERSCHER -- Kenneth "Kenny" Harold Schall, 81, of Herscher, entered the gates of Heaven and went to be with our Lord on April 8, 2020.
Kenny was born, the youngest of five children, on Aug. 6, 1938, in Detroit, Mich., to Henry Charles and Thelma (Brecheisen) Schall.
His family was his life. His greatest joy was being surrounded by his children, his grandchildren and former wife, Phyllis. Their friendship was unique, and the unconditional love that they had for one another was undeniable. Kenny always loved a good joke and enjoyed doing card tricks, camping, cooking and taking photographs. His love of music was very much a large part of his life. He had an ear to hear it, pick it out and play it.
Kenny was a line operator at Kankakee General Foods, and retired in 1993. He was very passionate about keeping in touch with his former colleagues, and always wanted to be sure he stayed connected with his longtime friends and extended family.
Preceding him in death were his mom and dad; three sisters, Betty (Schall) Robinson, Evelyn (Schall) Fullerton and Lorraine (Schall) Wilkerson; and his brother, Gale Schall.
Surviving are his former wife, Phyllis Pannecouk-Schall, of Herscher; his children, Scott and Annette Schall, of West Lebanon, Ind., Kerry and Mandy Schall, of Milford, Ohio, Mike and Kelli (Schall) Bonomo, of Herscher, and Heather (Schall) Hartman, of Springfield; grandchildren, Andrew. Lauren, Steven and Alyssa, Amanda, Taylor, Kaytlyn, Jordan,Tyler, Jerry, Makenna, Madison and Koa; great-grandchildren, Marley, Greyson, Keegan and Cooper; in addition to several nieces and nephews.
Kenny will be laid to rest, on what would have been his 82nd birthday, Aug. 6, 2020.
Visitation will be from 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, until the 11 a.m. celebration of life services at Limestone Community Church of the Nazarene, 863 N 5000W Road, Kankakee. Burial will follow in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Aroma Township.
Funeral arrangements are by Clancy-Gernon Funeral Homes.
Please sign his online guestbook at clancygernon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!