WATSEKA — Kenneth “Pete” C. Grimes Jr., 70, of Watseka and formerly of Grant Park, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 5, 2021) at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.
He was born Dec. 21, 1950, in Chicago Heights, the son of Kenneth and Edith (Cirks) Grimes.
Kenneth was a truck driver.
He served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.
Kenneth enjoyed camping, cooking outside on the tripod, hunting, playing cards and attending tractor pulls.
Surviving are his wife, Edyth Grimes; one son, Jeffery and Tina Grimes, of Grant Park; three daughters, Pearl Grimes, of Kankakee, Mary Grimes, of Manteno, and Amanda and Josh Granter, of Watseka; a brother; Michael and Joanne Grimes, of Grant Park; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Preceding him in death were his parents, grandparents, and some aunts, uncles and cousins.
Visitation will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, at Brown-Jensen Funeral Home in Manteno.
Everyone is asked to please follow the state’s guidelines where masks/face coverings and distancing are concerned. On behalf of the family and the funeral home staff, thank you for your cooperation.
The funeral service will be private. Burial will be in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or the Wounded Warrior Project.
