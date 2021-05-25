IROQUOIS — Kenneth Wayne Cronch “Pete” / “Captain” was born May 20, 1953, and received his calling home to heaven on May 20, 2021, on his 68th birthday.
Pete was born in Paducah, Ky., the son of WC and Mary Catherine Cronch, where he resided until moving to Chicago for many years.
Upon moving to Dolton, he attended Thornridge High School.
After which he joined the U.S. Army and did boot camp at Fort Leonard Wood.
When he returned home, he started learning how to operate 18 wheelers from his stepdad, William White. Pete was an avid truck driver for some 50-plus years, hauling wind towers cross country. He is well known in the trucking and Harley world. Pete’s favorite past-time was his many Harleys, letting the wind blow his hair and beard that he called his “chrome.” His other and luckiest hobby was visiting casinos across the states. He loved going to Florida and fishing off the skyway pier, he would spend hours and overnight there. Pete fought a two-year cancer battle before it took him to heaven.
Surviving are his ex-wife, Janine Grove; son, Joshua (Amy); his older sisters, Debra Doerfler (Jack) and Janice Everham (Adam) and his baby sister, Cindy Leeper; his nieces, Denise Robinson and CJ Leeper; nephews, David Leeper and William Vinson; along with and many great-nieces and great-nephews.
The family said they “owe Pete’s special friend, Darlene, much gratitude. Without her in his life, we may have written this much sooner.”
Preceding him in death were his parents and stepfather; half sister, Jackie; and half brothers, Charles and Richard.
Pete will always be remembered for his witty ways and his laughter. He never met a stranger. Gone too soon, never forgotten.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cancer Society in Pete’s honor.
A celebration of Pete’s life along with a pig roast will begin at noon Sunday, May 30, at Iroquois Bunkum Park in Iroquois.