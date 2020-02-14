BOURBONNAIS — Kenneth Allen “Ken” Pardy, 73, of Bourbonnais, passed away Thursday (Feb. 13, 2020) at Amita Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born Aug. 26, 1946, in Chicago, the son of Vernon and Dorothy (Martin) Pardy. Ken married Elizabeth Neltner on Oct. 24, 1987, at Asbury United Methodist Church in Kankakee.
Ken worked as a lineman for Commonwealth Edison. He was a business owner in Bourbonnais and also owned Ornamental Concrete in Manteno. He enjoyed traveling, boating and RVing. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served from September of 1968 through August of 1971 during Vietnam.
Surviving are his wife, Elizabeth Pardy, of Bourbonnais; two sons and two daughters-in-law, Gregory and Maricela Pardy, of Bourbonnais, and Bill and Amy Hardy, of Harwood Heights; two daughters and two sons-in-law, Trinity and Cullen Haskins, of Largo, Fla., and Lara and Robert Gentille, of Bourbonnais; nine grandchildren, Brock, Brynn, Cooper, Rebecca, Cullen Jr., Ethan, Daniel, Caden, Bailey, Brooke and Hope; and one sister, Diane Keigley, of Centralia.
Preceding him in death were his parents; one sister, Joan Rieck; and infant brother, James Pardy.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the American Cancer Society.
