Kenneth Frank Maka, 69, of Manteno, passed away peacefully Wednesday (July 17, 2019) at the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
He was born May 12, 1950, the son of Walter L. and Eleanor M. (Lempeki) Maka. Kenneth married Mary Lisa Bartley on March 16, 1992, in Markham.
Kenneth was a sales manager.
He was a member of the American Legion. Kenneth enjoyed woodworking, bird watching and “tinkering” in general.
Kenneth was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was the beloved husband of Mary “Lisa” Bartley-Maka; brother of Loretta Piunti and Sharon (Mario) Marsiglio; father of Chris (Wendy) Maka, Dan Maka and Jon (Desiree) Maka; stepfather of Joe King and Anna (Andrew) Regas; and grandfather, also known by his grandchildren as “Papo,” of Kelsey, Andrew, Ava, Jacob and Benjamin.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and two brothers, Walter L. Maka Jr. and Larry Maka.
A memorial visitation will be from 2 p.m. Sunday, July 21, until the 5 p.m. memorial service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Manteno.
Kenneth will be laid to rest with his father at 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to the Illinois Veterans Home at Manteno.
