Kenneth E. Lee, 90, of Cullom, passed away at 9:22 a.m. on Monday (July 8, 2019) at OSF St. James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac.
A visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Calvert & Martin Funeral Home in Cullom. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at Kempton United Methodist Church. with the Rev. Jane Bradford officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Cemetery in Cullom.
Memorials may be made to the family to disburse.
Kenneth was born Oct. 21, 1928, in Pontiac, a son of Lyle and Leora (Fuss) Lee. He married Venita June Culpepper on Dec. 25, 1952, in Kempton. She preceded him in death March 11, 2005.
Surviving are his children, Vickie (Robert) Wright, Kenneth D. Lee and Ronnie (Debbie) Lee, all of Cullom; three grandchildren, Aimee Wright, Carissa (Ryan) Firmand and Christopher Wright; two great-grandchildren, Addison and Owen Firmand; and his siblings, Lois Kelly, of Peoria, Ariz., and Marge Essington and Carolyn Legan, both of Kankakee.
Preceding him in death were his parents; brothers-in-law, Robert Kelly, Dean Essington, Leonard Legan and Donald Essington.
Kenneth was educated in Kempton schools, graduating from high school there.
He was farming from a very young age with his dad and continued farming his whole life.
Kenneth was a member of Kempton United Methodist Church and a past member of the Moose Lodge in Pontiac.
He liked the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bulls and the Boston Red Sox. Kenneth enjoyed playing solitaire on the computer, mowing lawns and camping with his wife at Plato on the Iroquois River, spending time there with family and friends and fishing off the pontoon.
He was a loving dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, uncle and friend who will be missed.
