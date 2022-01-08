kenneth lafond

BEAVERVILLE — Kenneth R. “Kenny” Lafond, 93, of Beaverville, passed away Tuesday (Jan. 4, 2022) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born Sept. 28, 1928, in Beaverville, the son of Phillip and Flora (Dionne) Lafond. Kenny married Virginia Chiever on April 18, 1953, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville. She preceded him in death July 13, 2015.
Kenny had worked as an inspector at Roper Appliance for 38 years before working as a laborer for Curby Hardware until he retired to take care of his wife until her passing.
He enjoyed gardening and farming with his family. Most of all, Kenny enjoyed spending time with his family and watching his grandchildren play sports.
Kenny was a member of the village board for over 50 years and served as Mayor of Beaverville for several terms.
He had also been a longtime member of the Beaverville Fire Department. He was a member of the Donovan School Board for a number of years.
Kenny was a parishioner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served during the Korean conflict from 1951 to 1953.
Surviving are his children and their spouses, Marcia and Mike Decker, of Onarga, Paula and Craig Bull, of Clifton, Joe and Cindy Lafond, of Watseka, Sue and Tom Frye, of Donovan, Donna Lafond, of Beaverville, and John and Angela Lafond, of Knoxville, Tenn.; one sister, Ellen Mae Hall, of Fishers, Ind.; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his wife, Virginia Lafond, he was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Leonard, Viator and Romain; one sister, Mildred Reynolds; and one brother-in-law, Rex Hall.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, at Clancy-Gernon-Houk Funeral Home in St. Anne. An additional time for visitation will be from 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, until the 11 a.m. funeral Mass at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beaverville. The Rev. Dan Belanger will celebrate the Mass. Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Beaverville.
