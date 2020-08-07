WATSEKA — Kenneth R. Kroesch, 67, of Watseka, passed away Tuesday (Aug. 4, 2020) at Amita Resurrection Medical Center in Chicago.
He was born July 30, 1953, in Kankakee, the son of Willard and Mildred (Stock) Kroesch.
Kenneth worked for Chicago Bridge and Iron as a saw operator.
He enjoyed fishing, animals, especially dogs, hunting with his brothers and his job.
Kenneth was a Chicago Cubs fan.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and a brother, Willard Kroesch Jr.
There will be no services. Cremation rites have been accorded.
Please sign his online guestbook at schrefflerfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!