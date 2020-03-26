Kenneth Jaffe

THE VILLAGES, FLA. — Kenneth L. Jaffe, “Ken,” 86, of The Villages, Fla., and formerly of Kankakee, passed away Tuesday (March 24, 2020) at The Villages, as a result of natural causes.
He was born Oct. 28, 1933, in Kankakee, the son of Casper and Charlotte (Winer) Jaffe.
He was a military veteran.
Ken married Sally on Jan. 11, 1959, in Chicago. She survives, of The Villages, Fla.
Surviving are his sons and daughters-in-law, Brian (Loretta) Jaffe, of Kenosha Wis., Dr. Burton (Colleen) Jaffe, of The Villages, Fla.; two grandchildren, Eric (Rebecca) Zagame, of Kenosha Wis., Angela (Shawn) Talbert, of Kenosha Wis.; and six great-grandchildren, Alexis, Landon and Bella Zagame, of Kenosha Wis., and Isaac, Aiden and Victoria Talbert, of Kenosha, Wis. Also surviving are his brother-in-law, Robert Skaletsky, of Chicago.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Casper and Charlotte Jaffe.
Services are being planned for this summer. Burial will be in Kankakee Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association.
Funeral arrangements are by Beyers Funeral Home, 1123 W. Main St., Leesburg, FL 34748, phone 352-787-4343.
