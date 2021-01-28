BRADLEY — Kenneth W. Isaacs, 64, of Bradley, passed away Saturday (Jan. 23, 2021) at AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee.
He was born Sept. 19, 1956, in Sterling, the son of Wayne and Thelma (Cook) Isaacs. On Dec. 19, 1987, Kenneth married Ann Karas, in Bourbonnais.
He adored his pet cats, enjoyed watching movies, and CSI and NCIS TV shows, building computers and was a huge Chicago Bears fan.
Kenneth worked as a fork lifter driver and a graphic designer.
Surviving are his wife, Ann; four children, Gabe McLaren, of Kankakee, Jessie (Josh) Bruner, of Bradley, Becky (Victor) Belzek, of Bourbonnais, and Michael Isaacs, of Bradley; sister, LuAnn Kraay, of Watseka; a grandson, Bailey McLaren, as well as a grandson on the way.
Preceding him in death were his parents; and a sister, Vicky Milk.
Cremation rites have been accorded. Services are private.