KANKAKEE — Kenneth L. “Buster” Hertz Jr., 63, of Kankakee, passed away Sunday (Aug. 29, 2021) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born Aug. 20, 1958, in Kankakee, the son of Kenneth Hertz Sr. and Justine Hamende Collins.
Kenneth married Debra Duffield on Aug. 25, 1979, at Open Bible Church in Bradley.
He was a steel fabricator for CBI and Lambert Construction.
Ken was an avid Chicago Bears fan. He loved cars and enjoyed fishing.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Surviving are his wife, Debra Hertz, of Kankakee; two sons, Charles Hertz, of Kankakee, and Wesley Hertz and Arielle Surpernant, of Kankakee; three grandchildren, Brodie, Lillie and Dylan Hertz; three sisters, Susan and David Pridemore, of Bonfield, Christina and Larry Cheffer, of Kankakee, and Kathy McComb, of Denham Springs, La.; one brother, Kenneth M. Hertz; and his mother, Justine Collins, of Denham Springs, La.
Preceding him in death were his father; and his stepfather, Charles Collins.
Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Schreffler Funeral Homes, Kankakee Chapel.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, also at the funeral home. The Rev. Scott Henley will officiate the service.
Interment will follow in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.
Memorials may be made to the wishes of the family.
