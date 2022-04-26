...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 7 AM
CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s
are expected.
* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, De Kalb, Kane,
Kendall and Grundy Counties.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 7 AM CDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.
&&
BOURBONNAIS — Kenneth F. Hansen, 89, of Bourbonnais, passed away Saturday (April 23, 2022) at Washington Senior Citizens’ Living in Washington.
He was born March 8, 1933, in Chicago, the son of Emil and Ethel (Marecki) Hansen. Kenneth married Marilyn J. Trevillian on Jan. 23, 1954, in Chicago. She preceded him in death Jan. 20, 2016.
Kenneth was a retired 43-year employee of the Rock Island Railroad where he served as superintendent of transportation.
He was a graduate of St. Mel High School in Chicago.
Kenneth was a member of the Association of American Railroads.
He was a member of the 3rd and 4th Degree of the Knights of Columbus.
Kenneth was a parishioner of the St. George Catholic Church, St. George.
Surviving are two sons and three daughters-in-law, Ronald (Laura) Hansen, of Fayetteville, N.C., Richard (Sharon) Hansen, of Washington, and Lori Hansen, of Bradley; two foster children, Mark Telizyn and Dawn Sodomire; one sister, Lorraine Evans, of Cape Coral, Fla.; six grandchildren, Amy, Angela, Adam, Alec, Heather and Michael; and seven great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Marilyn; his parents; one son, Robert “Joey” Hansen; and two brothers, Russell Hansen and Robert Hansen.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. Thursday, April 28, until the 2 p.m. funeral service at Clancy-Gernon Funeral Home in Bourbonnais. The Rev. Dan Belanger will officiate the service. Entombment will follow in All Saints Mausoleum, Bourbonnais.
Memorials may be made to St. George Catholic Church.