Kenneth J. Garst, 58, of Peotone, passed away suddenly Sunday (Sept. 1, 2019) at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee.
He was born June 13, 1961, in Chicago.
Kenneth was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Grant Park, where he served as the organist and choir director for the past 11 years.
He was a member of the I.U.E.C. Local 2 for 40 years and was involved in many aspects of the elevator trade throughout. He was currently employed by Otis Elevator in Lombard. Previously, he was president and business owner of Great Lakes Elevator Service, Inc., for 20 years.
Surviving are his wife, Barbara J. (Studtmann) Garst. They were joined in holy matrimony Dec. 20, 1980, in Oak Forest. He is also survived by his father, John H. (Cesaria) Garst, of Brady, Texas; his son and daughter-in-law, Robert K. (Christiana) Garst, of Fort Pierce, Fla.; his daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca Dawn (Nathanial) Evans, of Longmont, Colo.; a grandson, Martin Robert Garst; a brother, Robert M. (Tonya) Garst, of Bourbonnais; two sisters, Lois R. (Daniel) Cates, of Plainfield, and Michelle R. (Todd Larson) Kintz, of Gold Canyon, Ariz.; his nieces and nephews, Robert (Jami) Garst, Ryan Garst, Tyler (Jacki) Garst, Jonathan Cates, Justin Cates, Kacey Kintz, Collin Kintz and Kaitlyn Kintz; along with several great-nieces and great-nephews.
Ken had a fervent love for God, family and life. He enjoyed sacred music, model railroading and aviation.
Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Fedde-Helfrich-Cross Funeral Home, Peotone. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church, 11456N 11000 E. Road, Grant Park, with the Rev. Cory Estby officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded following services with committal plans for the future in Arizona. A meal will be served at the church immediately following services to celebrate Ken’s life.
Memorials may be made to the Zion Lutheran Parsonage Project.
Please sign his online guestbook at feddehelfrichcrossfh.com.
(Pd)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!